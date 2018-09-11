ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy.
Enfield police on Tuesday announced that 18-year-old Shyhiem Adams was charged with manslaughter in the death of Justin Brady.
Brady was found stabbed in the front yard of a home in town just after midnight Monday.
Adams is being held on $1 million bond pending arraignment later Tuesday. His case was not listed in online court records and it could not immediately be determined if he had retained a lawyer.
Police Chief Alaric Fox says the victim and the suspect knew each other and called it an isolated incident.
Brady was a junior at Enfield High School, where he played football and basketball. He did not live at the address where the stabbing took place.
