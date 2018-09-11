MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama casino worker is charged in the theft of nearly $200,000 that authorities say was taken from the gambling operation.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Courtney Deandrea Stanton has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and theft charges from the Wind Creek Montgomery casino.

Stanton is charged in federal court since the alleged theft occurred at a tribal casino operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Evidence shows Stanton is accused of checking out keys to a cash kiosk and then leaving them atop the machine after speaking to someone.

Timothy Dean Pettiway was previously charged with stealing almost $200,000 in cash from the casino last month. Pettiway pleaded not guilty on Monday.

A federal prosecutor says none of the missing cash has been recovered.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.