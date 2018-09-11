President Trump on Tuesday paid tribute to the passengers of Flight 93 who died fighting back against hijackers on September 11, saying they are “linked together forever as true heroes.”

At a remembrance ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump said the passengers’ decision to fight back marked a turning point for America.

“At that moment they took their fate and America’s fate back into their own hands,” said the president.

He said the memorial in Shanksville sends a powerful message.

“This field is now a monument to American defiance. This memorial is now a message to the world: America will never ever submit to tyranny,” said Mr. Trump.

He later added, “‘A piece of America’s heart is buried on these grounds. But in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93.”

Flight 93 crashed into that field in Shanksville after passengers fought back against the three al Qaeda terrorist, killing all 40 passengers and crew aboard but stopping the plane from reaching its target.

Mr. Trump credited the passengers with saving scores of people and the Capitol, which was a possible target.

The terrorist that day crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center towers in New York and another airliner into the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

“We grieve together for every mother and father, son and daughter, sister and brother who was stolen from us at the Twin Towers and here at this field,” said Mr. Trump.





