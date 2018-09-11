Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that President Trump has a “much smaller group” of trusted officials in the administration after an anonymous New York Times op-ed and Bob Woodward book rocked the White House in recent weeks.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Mr. Trump said the list of people his father can rely on is shorter than what he would like.

“It would be easier to get things done if you’re able to fully trust everyone around you,” Mr. Trump said. “I think that’s a shame.”

He slammed the author of the disparaging op-ed, who was only described by The Times as “a senior official in the Trump administration,” for “subverting the will of the people.”

Though he didn’t say if any specific laws were broken, the eldest Trump son emphasized that “acting as the president” without being elected is disrespectful of Americans.

Mr. Trump Jr. also dismissed the allegations of a chaotic White House made in Mr. Woodward’s new book “Fear,” pointing to the several denials made by top administration officials including Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis.





