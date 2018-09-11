President Trump on Tuesday praised former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani for his leadership after the September 11 attacks, calling him a “true warrior.”

“Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!”

Mr. Giuliani’s response to the terror attack earned him the nickname “America’s Mayor” and Time Magazine named him Person of the Year in 2011.

Mr. Giuliani now leads Mr. Trump’s personal legal team responding to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Mr. Giuliani tweeted: “Today is the best of times and the worst. The best because of the heroism and the worst because terrorist hatred took so many innocent people. Tragically it continues as Islamic Extremist Terrorism pursues it’s war and cowardly killing of innocents.”

Mr. Trump will participate in a September 11 remembrance ceremony at the memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for the 40 passengers killed on Flight 93 in the al Qaeda hijacking attack.

Flight 93 crashed in a field in Shanksville after passengers fought back against three al Qaeda hijackers, preventing the plane from reaching its target.

The terrorist that day crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center towers in New York and another airliner into the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

“17 years since September 11th!” the president tweeted as he and first lady Melania Trump left the White House en route to Shanksville.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this story.





