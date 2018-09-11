President Trump on Tuesday called the latest Strzok-Page revelations “so terrible” and slammed his Justice Department and FBI for doing “nothing.”

New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI - but the world is watching, and they get it completely. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Mr. Trump referred to DOJ documents released to House Republicans Monday evening about internal communication between now-former FBI employees and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Rep. Mark Meadows said the documents suggest “a coordinated effort on the part of the FBI and DOJ to release information in the public domain potentially harmful to President Donald Trump’s administration.”

Mr. Meadows’ letter included two text messages from Mr. Strzok to Ms. Page about a “media leak strategy” that appeared to include negative articles about former Trump aide Carter Page.

On Twitter later that evening, Mr. Meadows pointed out that the texts were sent from April 10-12, around the same time that reports surfaced about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor Mr. Page.

For months, we’ve seen evidence suggesting FBI/DOJ leaked to the media for their own purposes. TODAY, we have a new text.



Strzok to Page, 4/10/17: “I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go.” — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 11, 2018

NEWS: We’ve received NEW text messages from the DOJ, once again suggesting our suspicions are true—senior officials at FBI/DOJ selectively leaked info to the media about ongoing investigations related to the Trump admin.



We just sent this letter to DAG Rod Rosenstein. pic.twitter.com/FgF3f2wM0f — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 10, 2018





