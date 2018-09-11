President Trump on Tuesday called the latest Strzok-Page revelations “so terrible” and slammed his Justice Department and FBI for doing “nothing.”
Mr. Trump referred to DOJ documents released to House Republicans Monday evening about internal communication between now-former FBI employees and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Rep. Mark Meadows said the documents suggest “a coordinated effort on the part of the FBI and DOJ to release information in the public domain potentially harmful to President Donald Trump’s administration.”
Mr. Meadows’ letter included two text messages from Mr. Strzok to Ms. Page about a “media leak strategy” that appeared to include negative articles about former Trump aide Carter Page.
On Twitter later that evening, Mr. Meadows pointed out that the texts were sent from April 10-12, around the same time that reports surfaced about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor Mr. Page.
