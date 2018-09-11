Cardinal Donald Wuerl told his priests in a letter Tuesday afternoon that he will travel to Rome “very soon” to discuss his resignation with Pope Francis.

According to a copy of the note, written Archdiocese of Washington letterhead and posted to Twitter by the Rev. Kevin Cusick, Cardinal Wuerl has been discerning for more than a week “the best course of action for me to pursue as we face new revelations of the horror of the extent of the clergy abuse of children and the failure of episcopal oversight.”

“As a fruit of our discernment, I intend in the very near future, to go to Rome to meet with our Holy Father about the resignation I presented to him nearly three years ago, November 12, 2015,” the letter says.

Cardinal Wuerl, as is customary, presented his resignation from the College of Cardinals upon his 75th birthday three years ago. However, a pope is not obliged to accept such a resignation and Pope Francis has essentially kept Cardinal Wuerl in office in Washington.

In the note, Cardinal Wuerl acknowledged that many Catholics in the archdiocese “have questions about their bishop’s ability to provide the necessary leadership.”

In recent weeks, the Catholic Church, and Cardinal Wuerl in particular, have been rocked by a Pennsylvania grand-jury report on the mishandling of sex-abuse charges by six of the state’s dioceses and by the recent revelations of decades of serial sexual misconduct by his predecessor in the Washington diocese, Archbishop Theodore McCarrick.





