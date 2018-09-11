DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former military academy instructor in Delaware has pleaded guilty to dealing in child pornography.
Forty-one-year-old Troy McQueen also pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful contact. He is set to appear in court Tuesday for sentencing and faces up to 28 years in prison.
Prosecutors say McQueen made unlawful sexual contact with a female cadet at First State Military Academy in Clayton earlier this year. They say McQueen also had nude photographs of the cadet on his cellphone.
