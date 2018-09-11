The Jumbotron at the George Washington University basketball arena collapsed onto the floor Tuesday afternoon.
Photos posted by multiple local TV stations showed the formerly-hanging scoreboard, lying on the Charles E. Smith Center floor, with screens askew.
The university’s official Twitter account said the scoreboard “dropped unexpectedly from its lowered position just above the floor” during maintenance Tuesday.
There were no injuries and the pictures did not show any obvious surface damage to the court, which has been used by the Washington Mystics during the WNBA playoffs.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.