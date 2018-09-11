The Jumbotron at the George Washington University basketball arena collapsed onto the floor Tuesday afternoon.

Photos posted by multiple local TV stations showed the formerly-hanging scoreboard, lying on the Charles E. Smith Center floor, with screens askew.

Just In: A Jumbotron crashed onto the basketball court at George Washington University while a crew was doing maintenance. https://t.co/mOkrrnFDQw — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 11, 2018

The university’s official Twitter account said the scoreboard “dropped unexpectedly from its lowered position just above the floor” during maintenance Tuesday.

There were no injuries and the pictures did not show any obvious surface damage to the court, which has been used by the Washington Mystics during the WNBA playoffs.





