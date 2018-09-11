The House will still come into session this week to vote on major bills, including the first final spending bills of the year, braving the looming hurricane.
Even as the District of Columbia declares a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday there has been no change to the schedule for his chamber.
Congress has been out of session so far this week for Rosh Hashanah but is slated to return Wednesday. The Senate is slated to approve a major opioid-fighting bill, and both chambers are expected to pass the first spending bill of the year.
