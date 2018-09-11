D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the southeastern coast braces for Hurricane Florence.

The order took effect immediately. A state of emergency allows for agencies to apply for assistance through FEMA and prohibits businesses from spiking prices as residents buy supplies.

Federal lawmakers are expected to stay for votes this week.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement that “there are no changes to the House schedule at this time.” Lawmakers will continue to monitor the storm and update plans if needed.

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to reach into both North and South Carolina by Thursday or Friday.

Some models have Florence’s torrent of rain and whipping winds affecting D.C. around Thursday night or Friday.

#Florence could produce life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding & significant river flooding over portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states from late this week into early next week. Graphic via @NWSWPC, and the full advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFbpic.twitter.com/0bQAIiBMKZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

This morning, I signed a Mayor’s Order declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence.



Join us now as we provide updates on the District’s preparations ➡️ https://t.co/dKMepiDVskpic.twitter.com/58Ug5iFale — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 11, 2018

