Rush Limbaugh says last week’s op-ed in The New York Times by an anonymous White House official may be a “made up” composite piece by numerous people.

The man behind the “golden EIB microphone” returned on Monday from a short hiatus to address “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” which detailed a senior official who is undermining the president from the administrative shadows.

“I believe the New York Times made it up. I think it’s a composite series of opinions from a bunch of people New York Times have on staff or talk to,” the radio host said. “Folks, they have been making things up for two years, two-and-a-half, three years on Donald Trump. Why would this be any different? Again, I’m not saying there aren’t any saboteurs.”

Mr. Limbaugh said that Americans may never know the truth behind the op-ed because it galvanized Trump supporters.

“If it was written by a saboteur in the Trump administration, they’re probably not gonna want to step forward any time soon because the conventional wisdom is it’s backfired in the sense that it has given Trump evidence of what he and a bunch of us have been saying. That there is a coup, a silent coup, going on to get rid of him, to get him out of office. This kind of proved it.”

The conservative added that Mr. Trump’s opposition would be desperate enough to resort to “composite” authors because “every trick in the book” to derail his support has failed.

“Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” the anonymous author wrote Sept. 5. “I would know. I am one of them. … We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”





