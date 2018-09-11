MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on hearing in case of Wisconsin football player (all times local):

3 p.m.

A judge has ordered Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted two drunken women this spring.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky on Tuesday rejected a motion from his attorneys to dismiss one of the counts alleging that the women weren’t as impaired as investigators say. She later ordered him to stand trial after testimony at a preliminary hearing from a police detective who interviewed one of the alleged victims.

Prosecutors charged Cephus in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault, which are both felonies. The second-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.

Cephus has denied any wrongdoing. He appeared in court Tuesday but did not testify.

___

2:30 p.m.

A judge has refused a defense request to drop one of two sexual assault charges against Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus.

A hearing over whether Cephus should stand trial in the sexual assault case continued Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors charged Cephus in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women in his Madison apartment in April.

His attorneys filed a motion seeking to dismiss the second-degree sexual assault charge, arguing that the woman linked to that count wasn’t drunk and parted with Cephus on good terms.

But Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky says there is enough evidence to support the charge and refused to dismiss it.

Cephus was suspended indefinitely from the sixth-ranked Badgers and did not play in either of the team’s first two games.

___

10:58 a.m.

A judge is set to decide whether to bind Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus over for trial in a sexual assault case.

Prosecutors charged Cephus in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women in his Madison apartment in April.

Cephus’ attorneys are seeking to dismiss the case, alleging the women weren’t drunk.

Cephus is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, during which a judge is expected to decide whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial.

Court records show Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky will preside. She has been a fierce advocate for crime victims, serving as the state Department of Justice’s crime victim services office director before she got on the bench.





