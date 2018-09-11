WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Sept. 11 anniversary (all times local):

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Pennsylvania to remember those killed 17 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the airport in Johnstown on Tuesday shortly after the time that hijackers flew an airplane into New York’s World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Pentagon.

Trump is delivering remarks at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It’s where the fourth airliner crashed after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

__

1:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump is marking 17 years since the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil by visiting the Pennsylvania field that became a 9/11 memorial.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were participating in Tuesday’s somber remembrance in Shanksville. It’s where hijackers crashed a commercial airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit. All were killed.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 when hijackers flew airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will focus on remembering the “horrific day” and honoring the lives that were lost and the emergency responders who risked their lives in the aftermath.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.