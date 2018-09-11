President Trump said on Tuesday that the government is “totally prepared” to handle the impact of Hurricane Florence as it barrels towards the Carolinas.

The safety of the American people is my absolute highest priority. We are sparing no expense,” Mr. Trump said.

He said Hurricane Florence would be the biggest storm the East Coast has seen “in decades.”

The monster system would be, “tremendously big and tremendously wet — tremendous amount of water.”

Mr. Trump was briefed on the developing and fast approaching storefront by FEMA administrator Brock Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Mr. Long warned that the real danger is posed by storm surge, sparking a massive wave of evacuations.

“Unfortunately, Hurricane Florence is setting up to be a devastating event in the Carolinas and central Virginia as well,” Mr. Long.

Hurricane Florence is currently barreling into warm coastal waters as a Category 4 storm, and is expected to hit the Carolinas as a Category 3 or 4.

President Trump urged residents in the Carolinas and Virginia to heed the warnings from local officials.

“If you are asked to leave, get out of the areas,” said the president.

The president praised FEMA for their work in preparing for the storm, and said he had no concern about obtaining funding from Congress for relief efforts.

When asked about how the administration’s response will compare to its reaction in Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Maria and Irma, Mr. Trump said the federal response was “incredibly successful” but complicated by the island’s outdated electrical grid.

The latest death toll count in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria rose to 2,975 from the initial count of 64, making it officially deadlier than Hurricane Katrina.

Puerto Rico struggled to recoup after being hit with two monster storms. Hundreds were still without power in June, several months after the hurricanes crashed through the island.





