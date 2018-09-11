The White House pushed back on reports Tuesday that President Trump’s trip to Ireland in November was canceled, saying the visit was still being finalized.

“The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed, we will let you know.”

The Irish Independent first reported that the president had canceled the visit to Ireland, where huge protests are expected to greet him.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.