Vice President Mike Pence marked the seventeenth anniversary of 9/11 at the Pentagon by praising the bravery of those who died in the terrorist attacks that day.

“Just know that your nation understands that, while we all suffered loss that day, we know you bear a special burden,” Mr. Pence said to the families gathered at the Pentagon, “But know you do not bear that burden alone. The American people stand with you. And we always will.”

On September 11th 2001, 184 Americans died when terrorists took control of American Airlines Flight 77 and crashed it into the side of the Pentagon. Fifty-nine were aboard flight 77 and 125 perished in the halls of the Pentagon.

After recounting the tragedy and lives lost on that day, Mr. Pence praised those working in the Department of Defense for keeping America’s military moving around the globe. He thanked all those who “answered the call to step forward to serve this nation.”

“The terrorists who carried out these attacks sought not just to take the lives of our people and crumble buildings. They hoped to break our spirit — and they failed,” he said, “The American people showed on that day, and on every day since, that we will not be intimidated.”

As his speech wrapped up, Mr. Pence returned to speak directly to the family members mourning loved ones. He told them that today America mourns with them, but not like those without hope because, “heroes give us hope.”





