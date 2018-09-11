ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Former President Barack Obama recently has re-emerged as a strident political force for his party, criticizing President Trump for deeming the news media “an enemy of the people,” among other things.

His comments prompted some to recall Mr. Obama’s relationship with the press while in office.

“He blamed many bad things in the country on people watching Fox News. He claimed it was on every bar in the country. He tried to freeze out Fox News in multiple instances. He spied on reporters. He’s one of the worst presidents when it comes to actual actions when it comes to the media,” the Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway told Fox News.

“President Trump speaks against the press in a way that does not live up to what we would hope to hear in terms of freedom of the press. But when it comes to actual actions taken against the media, the Obama administration was bad — and the media didn’t care.

When Donald Trump lightly criticizes the press, they boycott him, they freak out about the White House press dinner,” Ms. Hemingway continued. “When it comes to actual actions taken, and attempts to spy on reporters or go after them, the Obama administration was very bad. And the media didn’t have the same reaction to it that they do to the Trump administration.”





