PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The teenage suspect charged with shooting a 15-year-old high school student in Rhode Island will remain in the state’s juvenile detention facility for the time being.

The 16-year-old was handcuffed when he appeared in Family Court on Wednesday. His attorneys said they received a partial witness list from the prosecution and discovery is ongoing.

The teenager, whose name has not been made public, faces murder and other charges in the Sept. 5 shooting of William Parsons outside the Providence Career and Technical Academy.

Police say Parsons, a student at Central High School, was an innocent bystander.

The suspect accidentally shot himself in the thigh as he fled.

The attorney general’s office is seeking to have the suspect tried as an adult.

The judge continued to hearing until Sept. 28.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.