Musician Ben Folds has reportedly authored a song in support of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The song, “Mr. Peepers,” drew its title from the derogatory nickname President Trump attached to Mr. Rosenstein earlier this year, according to The Washington Post.

Released Monday, the song portrays Mr. Rosenstein as a bookish nerd being picked on by Republicans, who are depicted as jocks. For example, Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and former champion wrestler is referred to as the “distinguished wrestler from Ohio.”

Mr. Folds told The Post the song was inspired by a House Judiciary Committee hearing in June when Mr. Jordan and the deputy attorney general clashed over special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

At point during the hearing, Mr. Jordan pressed Mr. Rosenstein over the Justice Department’s failure to comply with a congressional subpoena. Mr. Rosenstein insisted that the Justice Department was unable to provide those documents for security reasons.

“Y’all know he can’t comply, but of course that’s the point,” Mr. Folds sings about that particularly testy exchange.

The song begins with the line, “So they call him Mister Peepers as the thugs all smash his glasses/Going full Lord of the Flies/Burning this island down to ashes.”

Mr. Folds ends the song by singing, “when all those Mister Peepers people fall. … Lord help us all.”

An outspoken political activist, Mr. Folds supported the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent.





