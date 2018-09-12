DALLAS (AP) - Suburban Dallas police have arrested an off-duty Dallas police officer on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say 33-year-old Ashley Parmley was taken into custody early Tuesday by police in Rowlett, northeast of Dallas.

Police acting on a 911 call about a possible drunken driver found a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of a business.

Rowlett police say the driver showed signs of being intoxicated and was taken to the Rowlett city jail.

Parmley, who’s been a Dallas officer for three years, also was charged with resisting arrest.

She’s been placed on administrative leave.

It’s not clear if Parmley has an attorney to speak on her behalf.





