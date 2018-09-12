A Detroit-area school superintendent has identified a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death at her high school.

Fitzgerald Public Schools chief Laurie Fournier says the girl killed at Warren’s Fitzgerald High School was Danyna Gibson. She announced on the district’s website Wednesday that the school will be closed Thursday and mental health support staff will be available there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any student, parent or staff member who needs assistance.

Fournier says a “vigil to remember and honor the life of Danyna” will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday on the high school’s football field.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says a 17-year-old girl suspected in the stabbing Wednesday morning was upset and disturbed when a male student broke up with her and started dating the victim.





