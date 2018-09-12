Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters on Wednesday that America’s future may include “back-alley abortions” if Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh becomes a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Trump’s nominee for the high court told lawmakers during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Roe v. Wade set an “important precedent” in 1973 before being “reaffirmed many times,” but the Massachusetts lawmaker isn’t letting up on her “#StopKavanaugh” activism.

“We cannot go back to the time of back-alley abortions,” the Democrat told roughly 4.6 million Twitter followers on Thursday. “But that could happen if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court and helps overturn Roe v. Wade. We must #StopKavanaugh — the lives and futures of countless American women are at stake.”

Mr. Kavanaugh told lawmakers last week that 1992’s Parenthood v. Casey further cemented the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

“It was reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 when the court specifically considered whether to reaffirm it or whether to overturn it,” he told lawmakers. “That makes Casey precedent on precedent.”

The judge’s critics say a 2003 memo he wrote during the administration of former President George W. Bush portends of Ms. Warren’s “back-alley abortion” scenario.

Mr. Kavanaugh said that, theoretically, judges “can always overrule” the controversial outcome as they have done with others throughout history.

Republicans have the 51 votes needed to confirm the judge if senators act along party lines.





