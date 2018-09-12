COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A former University of Nebraska football player is scheduled to go on trial next week on charges that he cashed fraudulent checks at casinos in western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County court records say 45-year-old Reggie Baul has pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, 15 counts of forgery and one of ongoing criminal conduct. He’s accused of cashing the checks from April into July at the Ameristar and Horseshoe casinos in Council Bluffs.

His trial is set to start Tuesday.

Baul joined the Husker football team as a receiver in 1993 and played through two national championship seasons.

Baul has served jail time in Nebraska for drug and other crimes since.





