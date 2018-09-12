The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said e-cigarette use among children has reached “epidemic” levels, forcing the agency to crack down with fines and a threat to yank flavored products that entice young users.

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said his agency issued 1,300 warning letters and fines after an undercover “blitz” pinpointed rogue retailers over the summer.

Most of the violations involved five products — Vuse, Blu, JUUL, MarkTen XL, and Logic — that make up 97 percent of the e-cigarette market.

“We see clear signs that youth use of electronic cigarettes has reached an epidemic proportion, and we must adjust certain aspects of our comprehensive strategy to stem this clear and present danger,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

He said the FDA will scrutinize whether certain flavors are attracting young users to e-cigarettes. The agency is taking a zero-tolerance approach to sales to minors, amid a more nuanced debate about adult use.

“The disturbing and accelerating trajectory of use we’re seeing in youth, and the resulting path to addiction, must end. It’s simply not tolerable,” Dr. Gottlieb said. “I’ll be clear. The FDA won’t tolerate a whole generation of young people becoming addicted to nicotine as a tradeoff for enabling adults to have unfettered access to these same products.”

The agency is giving the five targeted companies 60 days to explain how they plan to reduce use among young people, or risk seeing their flavored products pulled from shelves until they meet certain requirements.

Earlier this year, the FDA issued warning letters and fines to retailers who sold JUUL products to minors. The devices resemble computer flash drives, bedeviling teachers and parents who are trying to catch kids with e-cigarettes.

JUUL said Wednesday it will work “proactively” with the FDA and wants to be “part of the solution” in thwarting use among children.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of adult smokers by providing them with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. Appropriate flavors play an important role in helping adult smokers switch,” the company said. “By working together, we believe we can help adult smokers while preventing access to minors, and we will continue to engage with the FDA to fulfill our mission.”





