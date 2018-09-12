A former federal government employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Edward Thomas Parsons, 64, a former physical security specialist with the Department of Defense, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton of the Eastern District of Virginia.

Mr. Parsons, an Alexandria resident, admitted to using an online group chat on a mobile messaging application to solicit child pornography from other users, the Justice Department said.

Between January 2015 and August 2015, Mr. Parsons received and distributed images and videos of child pornography from the group chat, according to court documents. Investigators also seized Mr. Parsons‘ personal computer and cell found, discovering hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on the devices.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2019.

The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Marshals, multiple Virginia police departments and the Offices of Inspector General of several federal agencies.

Mr. Parsons is the second government worker this summer who has pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses. In July, Skydance McMahon of the State Department, admitted to producing thousands of child pornography videos over a two-year period.





