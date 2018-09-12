Surprise. There are some intriguing findings in a massive new Gallup “Global Emotions” poll of 147,000 people which took a year to conduct and offers insight into mood of the world’s populations. Some of the findings are surprising, even counterintuitive given the endless media coverage suggesting madness and mayhem rules the planet. Most people appear happy. Yes, there’s also a “meh” factor at work; a plurality did not find their lives all that interesting. Another 30 percent admitted to negative emotions and experiences like worry or anger — a “new high,” the pollster said.

But seven out of 10 indicate they’re pretty happy.

“Gallup asked adults in 147 countries in 2017 if they had five positive experiences on the day before the survey. At least 70 percent of people worldwide said they experienced a lot of enjoyment, smiled or laughed a lot, felt well-rested, and felt treated with respect. People were far less likely, as is typically the case, to say they learned or did something interesting the day before the interview — but in 2017, less than half of the world (46 percent) experienced this,” Gallup noted in an analysis.

“As they do year after year, Latin American countries dominate the list of countries in 2017 where adults are reporting a lot of positive emotions each day. The only countries outside this region that top this list are Canada, Iceland, Indonesia and Uzbekistan,” Gallup said.

What about worry, sadness and other trying experiences?

“Scores worldwide ranged from a high of 61 in Central African Republic to a low of 16 in Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan,” the pollster said.

“This research is important because, despite the particular political system of any given country, leaders cannot effectively lead their societies, seek better opportunities for their citizens and ensure that future generations will live better lives than previous ones without closely tracking how citizens evaluate their lives and understanding the local realities they face,” said Gallup managing editor Mohamed S. Younis in the analysis.

REAL APPEAL: TRUMP ‘ENERGIZES’ VOTERS

Democratic and progressive strategists often study President Trump like a scientific specimen, trying to fathom why voters stand by him during despite non-stop partisan attacks and negative press coverage. Mr. Trump, however, is unlike any foe they have ever encountered; he is a hybrid mix of uncanny political instinct, tenacious street smarts, persistent sense of mission and heart. But that is a different story.

Meanwhile, one Republican explains the president’s lasting appeal.

“The president energizes our base, we’ve seen this time and time again, either through robocalls or going into these districts when we’ve had special elections. And his voters love him. They’re loyal to the president,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells Fox News.

“They know what’s happening in Washington, and they’re seeing the results of this economy and great jobs and record unemployment. They know that we’ve got to get out and keep these majorities if we’re going to keep this going — and President Trump is the best messenger for our party,” she noted.

FROM ONE STAR TO ANOTHER

Kevin Sorbo, the veteran actor who portrayed Hercules and other iconic characters over the years — does not appear pleased with fellow veteran actor Jim Carrey — who played Ace Ventura and other iconic characters over the years.

In a recent appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Mr. Carrey had a clear message for Democrats, advising them “to say yes to socialism — to the word and everything,”

Mr. Sorbo offered his thoughts on the proposal.

“Yeah. When you are worth a couple hundred million you can say crap like this. Too funny. Socialism didn’t create Hollywood. Capitalism did. Carrey may be Canadian, but where did he search out for success? Ah, it was America. For every American moving to Canada, 20 Canadians move to American. Hmmmmmm why would that be? Let’s ponder,” Mr. Sorbo wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Economy deniers”

Handy new term coined in an Investor’s Business Daily editorial with this telling title: “Sorry Obama, but it’s Trump’s economic boom, not yours.”

The editorial went into considerable detail citing facts and figures, plus the exact timing of economic recovery and growth which flourished under President Trump’s policies, rather than during the tenure of former President Obama.

“To listen to liberal activists and the ideological press and you’d think that Trump was crazy for claiming credit for today’s growth. ‘The economic expansion we’re enjoying today was set in motion under Obama,’ insists Slate’s Jordan Weissmann. Doesn’t this make people like Obama and Weissmann economy deniers?” the unsigned editorial said.

DEMOCRATIC ‘ALUMNI’ RECRUITED

Step aside, now. The Democratic National Committee has announced the formation of “Team Blue,” described as a “deployment project” to mobilize a big population of eager campaign volunteers as the midterms elections close in.

“There are doors to knock, calls to make, texts to send, candidates to support, and campaigns to win,” the organizers advise.

Among the many partners: the Obama Alumni Association, Hillary Alumni Group and Bernie Alumni — each made up of those who worked on those respective campaigns in one capacity or another.

“Hillary alumni know first-hand that every vote matters,” declares Meredith Shepherd, a Hillary alumna herself, and an organizer of the Women’s March.

Meanwhile, the coalition is also targeting what they deem “The Last Weekend” before the Nov. 6 polls open — an initiative by some 40 grassroots progressive organizations, among them Swing Left, Flippable and MobilizeAmerica.

POLL DU JOUR

• 70 percent of people worldwide “experienced a lot of enjoyment, smiled or laughed a lot, felt well rested and felt treated with respect yesterday.”

• 46 percent said they learned or did something “interesting the day before.”

• 38 percent experienced “a lot of worry” yesterday.

• 37 percent were stressed.

• 31 percent were in “a lot of physical pain.”

• 23 percent experienced sadness, 20 percent experienced anger.

Source: A Gallup Global Emotions poll of 147,000 respondents in 147 countries conducted by telephone or face-to-face throughout 2017, and released Wednesday.

