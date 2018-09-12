German astronaut Alexander Gerst warned Wednesday that Hurricane Florence is a “no-kidding nightmare” headed straight for the East Coast, as the storm is about 48 hours from making landfall.
Mr. Gerst shared a photo of the storm from aboard the International Space Station, which could only get the entire system by using a super wide-angle lens.
Hurricane Florence is expected to reach the Carolinas’ coast by Friday, but tropical storm force winds will come a day earlier.
The National Hurricane Center has already declared storm surge and hurricane warnings for areas in the Carolinas and Virginia, which means life-threatening conditions are about 36 hours out.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.