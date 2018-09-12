German astronaut Alexander Gerst warned Wednesday that Hurricane Florence is a “no-kidding nightmare” headed straight for the East Coast, as the storm is about 48 hours from making landfall.

Mr. Gerst shared a photo of the storm from aboard the International Space Station, which could only get the entire system by using a super wide-angle lens.

Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizonspic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

Hurricane Florence is expected to reach the Carolinas’ coast by Friday, but tropical storm force winds will come a day earlier.

The National Hurricane Center has already declared storm surge and hurricane warnings for areas in the Carolinas and Virginia, which means life-threatening conditions are about 36 hours out.





