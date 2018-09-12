Illegal immigration across the southwest border surged last month as President Trump’s zero tolerance effort crumbled and smugglers and migrant families rushed to take advantage of “catch-and-release” loopholes that let them settle, illegally, in the U.S.

Border officials called it a “crisis” and expressed frustration at their lack of power to stem the flow, saying as long as there are no immediate threats of being detained or deported, parents and children will continue to stream north.

The number of families nabbed by the Border Patrol rose a staggering 38 percent in August, while children caught while traveling without parents increased 11.6 percent.

The family numbers are the worst they’ve been since the 2014 and 2016 surges under President Obama — and the trend lines suggest things may get worse.

Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the numbers were “expected,” and blamed both loopholes in the law, and the highlighting of those loopholes over the past few months, when immigrant-rights activists and members of Congress from both parties defeated the president’s zero tolerance policy.

“That’s a result of the continued loophole we have with the inability to detain family units … and frankly the highlighting of that loophole over the summer,” the commissioner said.

The raw numbers show the Border Patrol caught 37,544 illegal immigrants in August, tracking what the government says are normal seasonal patterns. But the real stunners came in the arrest of 12,774 “family units” of parents and children, and another 4,396 Unaccompanied Alien Children, or children traveling without parents.

Officials believe that the number of people caught trying to sneak in is a rough yardstick for the overall flow, so a rise in apprehensions signals a rise in overall illegal immigration.

The families and children are somewhat different, though.

The smuggling cartels that control the routes encourage them to turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents, knowing they will get lax treatment. Mr. McAleenan said smugglers also use the migrants as a distraction for agents, then sneak other contraband, such as drugs or higher-value illegal immigrants through during those times.

The loopholes the migrants are using are well-known at this point.

Under federal law UAC have to be quickly released from immigration custody. And under a federal judge’s ruling in 2015, families are also usually released from custody. In both cases they quickly disappear into the shadows, not bothering to show up for their deportation hearings.

Mr. McAleenan said just 1.4 percent of families caught sneaking into the U.S. this year from countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have been deported.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said there continues to be a “catch-and-release” problem.

He said the government had a window to change the trajectory last year, when Mr. Trump took office and illegal immigrants, scared of tougher enforcement, stopped coming. But they quickly realized the president’s tough talk was belied by lack of backup from Congress and the enforcement agencies, Mr. Judd said.

“Congress obviously didn’t pass laws to close loopholes and the agency failed to implement policies or operations supporting the president’s vision. Instead, the agency’s inaction make the president’s tough talk seem like nothing more than words that can be ignored,” Mr. Judd said.





