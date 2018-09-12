The woman who flipped off President Trump’s motorcade is now reportedly running for political office.

According to Washington TV station WUSA-9, Juli Briskman filed papers Wednesday to run for the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

“It was spontaneous,” she said of her decision to seek political office.

The 51-year-old Sterling woman was riding her bike last Oct. 28 when the presidential motorcade passed her leaving Trump National Golf Club and she gave it the vulgar “salute.” A press photographer snapped the picture and it went viral, though it also resulted in Ms. Briskman being fired from her job at Akima, a government contractor in Herndon.

Woman who flipped off Trump motorcade is now running for office in Virginia https://t.co/8abD0MD0xYpic.twitter.com/ykXWO7gJWt — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 12, 2018

“Rather than appealing, I decided to turn my energy toward running for office to make changes,” Ms. Briskman told WUSA, the CBS affiliate in the nation’s capital.

The election for the Algonkian district seat held by Republican Suzanne Volpe is set for November 2019.

“I would not have done that to anyone,” Ms. Volpe told WUSA about her possible future rival’s vulgar gesture.





