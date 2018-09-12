A majority of voters do not support beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump, according to a new poll released Wednesday that also found that House Democrats have expanded their lead over Republicans in a generic ballot test less than two months out from the midterm elections.

The Quinnipiac University national poll showed that 56 percent of voters — including 61 percent of independents — said they are not on board with the impeachment from liberal Democrats.

“American voters don’t want Congress to tell President Donald Trump, ‘You’re fired!’ by serving him with articles of impeachment,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Democrats, however, now hold a 52-38 advantage over Republicans when voters are asked which party they would rather support in a congressional election, marking a slight uptick from the poll last month.

Democrats have a 15-point lead among independent voters and are up in most demographic categories — with the exception of white voters, which give Republicans a slight advantage.

Democrats have a 6-point lead among men, a 20-point lead among women, a 42-point lead among Hispanic voters and 77-point lead among black voters.





