A federal grand jury in Albuquerque has indicted the five Wahhaj defendants on firearms and conspiracy charges stemming from their alleged plot to train children as school shooters at a remote New Mexico compound.

The indictment filed late Tuesday charged Jany Leveille, a 35-year-old Haitian living illegally in the country, with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The other four defendants were charged with conspiring to provide an illegal alien with weapons.

The compound, led by Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40, acted as a “training camp and firing range in Taos County” for the extended family training “to prepare for violent attacks on government, military, education, and financial institutions,” according to the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico.

The FBI rearrested the defendants Aug. 31, two days after they were released by state judges who blamed Taos County District Attorney Donald Gallegos for bungling a deadline requiring the accused to have a hearing within 10 days of their Aug. 3 arrest.

Also found at the squalid compound near the Colorado state line were 11 ill-kempt children and the dead body of a 3-year-old disabled boy who allegedly was kidnapped by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, in Georgia.

The others charged were Hujrah Wahhaj, 37; Subhanah Wahhaj, 35, and Lucas Morton, 40. All five are scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque federal court.

The defendants transported weapons and ammunition from Georgia to New Mexico in December 2017, according to the indictment, before establishing the tire-surrounded compound in Amalia, New Mexico.

Jany Leveille’s brother Von Chelet Leveille has denied that the group had planned school shootings, arguing that they wanted to live off the grid as Muslims living in a non-Muslim society.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.