NEW YORK (AP) - Seven members of the New York Police Department have been arrested in connection with a yearslong gambling and prostitution investigation.

Police say the probe was initiated by the Internal Affairs Bureau in 2015 following a tip from a fellow officer who suspected illegal activity. Police say two police officers, three sergeants and two detectives were arrested, along with dozens of civilians.

The case is being is being prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill released a statement saying “there is no place in the NYPD for criminal or unethical behavior.” He said the “penalty will be swift and severe.”

The defendants are to be arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Thursday. It wasn’t clear what charges they face.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.