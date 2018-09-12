Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr said Wednesday their investigation has found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents.

“We have no hard evidence of collusion,” Mr. Burr, North Carolina Republican, said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “Now we’re not over. That leaves the opportunity of finding something that we don’t have today.”

President Trump touted the senator’s statement on Twitter.

“I can say, as it relates to the Senate Intelligence Committee Investigation, that we have NO hard evidence of Collusion.” Richard Burr (R-NC) Senate Intelligence Committee, Chairman — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

Mr. Trump and members of his campaign continue to be under scrutiny as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russians to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

Mr. Mueller’s investigation is separate from the Senate Intelligence Committee.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.