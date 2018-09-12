A group of Russian nuclear-capable aircraft ventured near Alaska on Sept. 11 before being intercepted by U.S. Air Force jets.

According to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the two Tu-95 Bear bombers were escorted by two Su-35 Flanker fighters.

Two U.S. F-22 Raptor fighters met them in international airspace west of Alaska around 10 p.m. Tuesday, NORAD said.

“At no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace,” NORAD said.





