One of President Trump’s closest allies said he expects him to fire special counsel Robert Mueller after the threat from Hurricane Florence passes.

According to a transcript and audio clip published by Media Matters for America, Sean Hannity was asked by a listener Tuesday afternoon why “can’t Trump put an end to it?” and replied ” I think all of that’s gonna happen. I think it’s gonna happen sooner than later.”

Mr. Hannity, whose show has denounced the Mueller probe and frequently speaks with Mr. Trump directly, explained that he doesn’t think the president would make such a move “on a week where 9/11 happened [or] with a big, massive hurricane about to hit the East coast of the United States, that looks like the real deal.”

“But afterwards, I would — I would expect that he will do that,” said Mr. Hannity.

Talk from pundits about presidents, even ones they support, can usually be dismissed as prognostications. But Mr. Hannity is so close to Mr. Trump and speaks with him so frequently that, according to the Washington Post, some White House officials call him the de facto chief of staff.

It wasn’t clear from the clip whether Mr. Hannity was offering punditry and prediction or speaking from knowledge.





