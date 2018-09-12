By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 12, 2018

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a high-speed police chase in Southern California has ended in a fiery crash that killed a burglary suspect and critically injured his two alleged accomplices.

Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says thieves broke into a Tustin boutique late Tuesday and made off with high-end purses and other expensive items.

Bertagna says the three suspects fled in an SUV that reached speeds of 100 mph during a chase by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy.

Bertagna says the driver lost control of the SUV in Santa Ana. The car went airborne and slammed into a tree. One person died at the scene.

Two others were rescued from the burning SUV and were hospitalized in critical condition.


