BRANDON, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a Mississippi district attorney (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A jury has found a Mississippi prosecutor not guilty of robbery but could not agree to a verdict on a stalking charge.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith was on trial in Rankin County, which is next to Hinds.

News outlets report that the aggravated stalking charge against Smith ended with a hung jury Wednesday night.

Attorney General Jim Hood’s office prosecuted the case, which was tied to a 2015 incident between Smith and Smith’s former girlfriend. The robbery charge dealt with Smith taking the woman’s handgun.

____

10:46 a.m.

The district attorney in Mississippi’s most populous county is taking the stand in his own defense in his stalking trial.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is charged with aggravated stalking and robbery in a 2015 case involving former girlfriend Christie Edwards.

News outlets report witnesses said during the trial’s first day Wednesday that Smith went to a mobile home in Pearl and found a man in a closet who was having an affair with Edwards. She says Smith threw her around and then took her gun.

Lawyers for Smith say that removing the gun defused a dangerous situation.

Attorney General Jim Hood’s office is prosecuting the case in neighboring Rankin County after Hinds County jurors acquitted Smith of hindering prosecution in 2017, following an earlier hung jury.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.