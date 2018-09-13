BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating the cause of a multiple-vehicle crash on a busy Buffalo highway that has left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Route 33, one of the city’s major highways leading to the downtown area.

Local media outlets report that at least three vehicles were involved and three people were taken to hospitals in ambulances.

The eastbound lanes were closed for more than five hours before reopening around 7:30 a.m.

Police haven’t released any details of the crash.





