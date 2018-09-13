CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - Two inmates who escaped from an Alabama jail have been captured in Illinois.

The Cullman County sheriff’s office told news outlets that Justin Eugene Curington and John Patrick Parsons escaped Wednesday while assigned to pick up trash in Cullman.

Details on where they were caught in Illinois were not immediately available.

Deputies said the men will be returned to Cullman. Curington is being charged with first-degree escape and Parsons is charged with second-degree escape.

Curington had been arrested in June and charged with probation violations for property theft. Parsons was in jail for several misdemeanors, including giving a false name to police.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.