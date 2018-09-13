CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man who served time in prison for the murder of a girlfriend has been convicted in the death of another woman, an ex-girlfriend.

Douglas Askew was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Sylvia Brice and aggravated battery for an attack on a second woman.

Askew was accused of going to the home of the 52-year-old Brice and stabbing her to death. Askew had gone to the woman’s home despite Brice’s obtaining an order of protection against the man.

On Aug. 3, 1989, the then 19-year-old Askew killed his pregnant 15-year-old girlfriend, Fay Jackson, and shot her 19-year-old sister and a 34-year-old man. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder. He received two concurrent 30-year terms in the attempted murders. He was released after 20 years.

Askew faces mandatory life in prison for killing Brice.





