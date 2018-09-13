FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say three men are in custody after one of the suspects rammed the car of a Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy.

They say 21-year-old Charles Butler of Coolidge was pulled over early Wednesday.

Authorities say he drove toward the deputy, who suffered minor injuries when Butler rammed his car.

Butler fled the scene, then allegedly stole a car and a rifle from a woman before being arrested later at a bus stop.

Deputies say Butler sold the stolen rifle to 26-year-old Tadeo Bravo-Cortez in exchange for drugs.

Bravo-Cortez and 20-year-old Erika Norris of Coolidge were taken into custody after the stolen rifle was found inside a car Bravo-Cortez was driving with Norris as a passenger.

It’s unclear if any of the three men have a lawyer yet for their case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.