BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Five Vermonters are facing federal charges accusing them of illegally purchasing about 30 firearms that are believed to have been taken to Boston in connection with criminal gang activity.

A federal court document says that from November 2017 to March of this year the five provided false information to gun shops in northwestern Vermont when purchasing the firearms. The individuals then exchanged the guns for drugs with two men identified in court papers as “Target A” and “Target B.”

One of the people charged told investigators that two men said they were members of the Latin Kings from South Boston.

A number of the firearms have been recovered by Boston police.

All five appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges of providing false information to firearms dealers.





