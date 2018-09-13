PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An Aberdeen woman has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 27-year-old Maria Keuseman and another person bought meth to distribute in Sioux Falls and elsewhere. Authorities in June 2017 raided her Sioux Falls home and seized 76 grams of meth.

She pleaded guilty this past June to a drug conspiracy charge. She’ll be on supervised release for eight years following her prison time.





