BEIRUT (AP) - Syrian activists are reporting that new military reinforcements have arrived to beef up Turkish observation points inside Syria’s last rebel bastion Idlib as a Syrian government offensive looms over the crowded enclave.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday a Turkish convoy entered from Kfar Lusin crossing in northern Idlib, heading to some of the 12 Turkish observations points that ring Idlib. A video shot by activists of the monitoring group Central Station for Turkish Intervention showed armored and gun-mounted vehicles and tanks driving through an Idlib road.

The reinforcements come during a lull in government and Russian bombings of rebel locations on Idlib’s southern edge.

Turkey has appealed for a cease-fire in Idlib, which straddles its borders and is home to more than 3 million people.





