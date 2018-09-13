AMSTERDAM (AP) - An Afghan asylum seeker accused of stabbing two American tourists at the Dutch capital’s main railway station has been ordered detained for a further 90 days as investigations continue into what prosecutors say was an extremist attack.

Amsterdam District Court approved the extension of the 19-year-old man’s detention on Thursday.

The man, identified under Dutch privacy rules only as Jawed S., was shot shortly after the two 38-year-old American men were stabbed at Amsterdam Central on Aug. 31.

Prosecutors say the suspect, who is seeking asylum in Germany, believes that Islam is repeatedly insulted in the Netherlands, including by firebrand lawmaker Geert Wilders.

The American victims survived the attack but suffered serious injuries. Police say they were not targeted because of their nationalities.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.