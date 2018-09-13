PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court is set to rule in the case of a man sentenced to death for fatally beating his live-in girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

The court says it will issue a ruling Thursday after considering more than a dozen issues in Dauntorian Sanders’ case regarding the jury, evidence and prosecutor.

A jury convicted the 32-year-old of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. He was sentenced in 2014.

Chandler police say Schala Vera wasn’t breathing when she was found in her home, lying between a toilet and a bathroom sink where she crawled to hide in August 2009. They say she was covered with bruises and belt marks on her arms, legs, torso and head.

An autopsy showed Schala died of massive blunt force trauma.





