LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead from an apparent suicide at a north Arkansas correctional facility.

The Department of Correction said staff at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock found 39-year-old Eric Fouth hanging in the facility’s boiler room Thursday morning. He had been assigned to work. Fouth was discovered by other inmates working in the area. He was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital.

Arkansas state police are investigating Fouth’s death, and the corrections department says it’s also conducting an internal investigation. Fouth was serving a 30-year sentence for residential burglary out of Pulaski County.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.