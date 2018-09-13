SISSETON, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an arrest warrant has been issued for Watertown man suspected of causing a crash that killed one man and injured another.

The patrol says evidence shows the 52-year-old man was driving an SUV that went into a ditch and rolled over near Sisseton on Sept. 4. The driver has not been seen since the crash that killed 73-year-old Dennis Brant of Peever and injured 50-year-old David Keeble of Sisseton.





