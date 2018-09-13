HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The former manager of a Connecticut bank has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $900,000 from his customers.

Federal prosecutors say Stephen Carbonella, of Hamden, withdrew the money from the certificate of deposit accounts of about 20 customers over a 14-year period while working at the Webster Bank branch in Orange, and then used the money for personal purposes.

He also took steps to conceal the thefts, including by forging signatures and falsifying documents.

The 59-year-old Carbonella pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer or employee.

He remains free on $200,000 bail pending sentencing Dec. 4, when he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.